U.S. cheese consumption is doing well as evidenced in current prices and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest Cold Storage report. Total stocks on May 31 amounted to 1.386 billion pounds, down an attention-grabbing 12.8 million pounds or 1% from April and were only fractionally above those in May 2018.
The Daily Dairy Report says this is the first time since 2012 and only the fourth time in history that U.S. cheese inventories declined from April to May, a time typically used for inventory building. Furthermore, the DDR says this is the largest April to May drawdown on record.
Breaking it down, American stocks totaled 784.8 million pounds, up 2.2 million pounds or 0.3% from April but 19.3 million or 2.4% below a year ago.
Stocks in the other cheese category slipped to 576.5 million pounds, down 11.5 million pounds or 2% from April but were up 27.1 million or 4.9% from a year ago.
Dairy traders viewed the data as supportive and there wasn’t a lot for the market to feed on this week with respect to USDA reports. There was more in the way of economic news and of course the G-20 summit in Japan where President Donald Trump was expected to have sideline talks with China’s President Xi Jinping.
Cheese market tones in the Midwest continue to firm, reports Dairy Market News, though demand reports were mixed this week. Some suggest improved market prices have buyers a little more enticed to enter the fray but some specialty cheesemakers relay a slowdown week over week. Milk availability is mixed. Upper Midwestern states are seeing some spot availability but moving east, it begins to lighten. Spot milk prices ranged from Class to $1.50 under. Cheese producers are maintaining a somewhat busy schedule, with some at a seven-day workweek, expected to last into July.
Interest for cheese is steady to increasing throughout the West, says DMN, with a noticeable surge in demand from southern Asia and Mexico. Mexico block cheese demand is back due to the tariff reductions. The uptick in South Asia purchases is quite surprising to some contacts as they mentioned that EU prices are lower than those of the U.S. Current lower EU stocks may signify that they can’t satisfy all international demand and explains the jump in interest for U.S. cheese. Cheese output is steady but a few manufacturers are considering a reduction due to “pricy milk.”
Class III futures have seen some nice gains. The University of Wisconsin’s Dr. Mark Stephenson and Dr. Bob Cropp, in their June Dairy Situation and Outlook podcast, talked of U.S. milk production slipping, and said that $18 milk is not out of the question. But they cautioned regarding the feed crop situation and hay availability. They also pointed out that, while U.S. milk output may be down some, milk components, butterfat and protein, have been high and with farmer’s selective breeding, yields in the cheese vat are higher. Weather and poor quality forages down the road however could turn that around as well.
Dairy and Food Market Analyst editor and analyst Matt Gould echoes the positive sentiment on milk prices. But, he also sees higher feed prices due to the rains affecting crops and plantings in the Midwest.
Speaking in the July 1 Dairy Radio Now broadcast, Gould said “It starts with supply,” and cited the May Milk Production report being down 0.4%, specifically in the Midwest and the East. The slowdown, especially in the Midwest, has resulted in lower cheese and butter output and thus the higher prices.
He also credited “decent” domestic demand. While not extraordinary, Gould said we have pretty solid growth in retail cheese sales and butter sales were good “so when you have a decent demand environment and constrained supply, you end up with elevated prices.”
When asked about the rain’s impact on crop plantings, yields, and quality, Gould said his economic model shows average feed costs in the U.S. to be up about $1 per hundredweight, year over year, and while it will be a factor, he does not see it as being “catastrophic.” “It’s just one of many things at play,” he concluded.
Checking trade news, the June 21 DFMA reports that the U.S. progressing on a free trade agreement with Japan. “Both sides indicate a deal could come to fruition in the next few months. Last week, Japan proposed reducing agricultural tariffs to levels comparable to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. If that happened, a study conducted by the U.S. Dairy Export Council earlier this year indicated that it would be a boon for USA dairy; the USA’s share of Japan’s dairy market could grow from 13% in 2017 to 24% by 2027 and cheese exports could increase more than three-fold.”
Meanwhile Mexico is the first to approve the USMCA and Canada has introduced an implementation bill in their Parliament, according to the DFMA, but officials have expressed a desire to approve the deal at roughly the same time as the US.
HighGround Dairy reports that China’s skim milk powder imports in May continued at an impressive pace, marking record high volumes for the month and the ninth consecutive month of double-digit year-over-year percentage gains.
“Unsurprisingly, whey and lactose imports continued to struggle,” according to HGD, “sharply impacted by African Swine Fever that continues to ravage the Chinese pig herd and cut demand for whey products used in animal feed. It was the steepest year over year decline in whey product imports on record.”
“HGD continues to be concerned about lower Chinese demand for U.S. dairy. U.S. dairy imports remain more expensive due to tariffs, leading China to purposefully diversify purchases to a variety of new countries. In the long term, this is negative for U.S. prospects to increase exports to the key Asian nation, as even if/when the China/US trade war de-escalates and tariffs are reduced, China will be well accustomed to purchasing products from a variety of other countries which will limit the demand resurgence for US product.”
“HGD continues to view ASF as long term bullish for Chinese dairy imports. The country is importing record levels of meat to fulfill protein demand and likely culling dairy cows as well. The lower domestic milk production coupled with non-meat protein needs (like dairy goods) should keep Chinese dairy imports strong moving forward,” according to HighGround Dairy.
Cooperatives Working Together members accepted 14 offers of export assistance from CWT this week on sales of 1.878 million pounds of Cheddar, Gouda, and Monterey Jack cheese, 154,324 pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 37,479 pounds of cream cheese and 52,911 pounds of whole milk powder.
The product is going to customers in Asia, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Oceania through December and raised CWT’s 2019 exports to 30.746 million pounds of American-type and Swiss cheeses, 154,324 pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 4.213 million pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 2.798 million pounds of cream cheese and 33.404 million pounds of whole milk powder. The products are going to 26 countries in six regions and are the milk equivalent of 648.5 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.