Several changes were made to corn balance sheets in the January update, starting with production. The USDA lowered the 2022/23 corn crop by 200 million bushels to a total of 13.73 billion bushels. This was the result of 1.6-million-acre reduction to harvested acres, which was partially offset by a 1 bushel per acre increase in yield. We did see corn demand trimmed by 25 million bushels on feed and 150 million bushels on exports, putting carryout at 1.24 billion bushels, a 15 million bushels decease from last month. On the global side corn carryout was projected at 296.4 million metric tons, 2 million metric tons fewer than last month.

Soybean balance sheets were also impacted by production as harvested acres were cut by 300,000. Soybean yield was also lowered 7-tenths of a bushel to give us a crop of 4.276 billion bushels. On the demand side we had reductions to residual use of 4 million bushels and exports of 55 million bushels. As a result, US soybean carryout was reduced 10 million bushels to a 220 million bushels total, well below trade guesses. World soybean reserves were projected at 103.5 million metric tons, an 800,000 metric ton decrease from December.

