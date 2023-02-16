Canada Ukrainian Youth Hockey

Team Ukraine Select and Boston Junior Bruins peewee teams stand together during the national anthems before their hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — No matter the outcome in the games ahead, coach Evgheniy Pysarenko knows his hockey team of young Ukrainian refugees has already won.

“That’s what I told them,” Pysarenko said after the Ukrainian Selects' 2-0 win over Team Romania at the International Peewee Tournament in Quebec City earlier this week.