United States head coach Gregg Berhalter gestures during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 3, 2022.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. women’s coach Vlatko Andonovski earned 27% as much as men’s coach Gregg Berhalter in the year ending last March 31, down slightly from 28% in the previous year.

Andonovski earned $446,495, according to the U.S. Soccer Federation’s tax filing released Monday, including $50,000 in bonuses for the Americans’ third-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics. Berhalter earned $1,641,398, including $300,000 in bonuses during a year that included the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup title.