The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire-Barron County in Rice Lake is set to host an Indigenous Peoples Celebration event on Oct. 14 from 12:30 to 3 p.m., the university announced Wednesday.
The ceremony is being held to honor the permanent display of the 12 tribal nation flags of Wisconsin. The event is open to the community; masks will be required for all attendees, the university said.
Guest speaker Dr. Renee Gralewicz, a Brothertown Tribal Elder and Peacemaker, will present a program on “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives,” which is part of the “Thursdays at the U” series. The presentation will be in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall.
A drumming ceremony by Lac Courte Oreilles drummers will take place in the commons at 1:30 p.m., followed by a flag ceremony for all 12 tribal nations at 2 p.m., featuring a cleansing ceremony known as “smudging.”
UW System Board of Regents President Edmund Manydeeds, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, and Paul DeMain, member of the Oneida Nation, will serve as keynote speakers.
