The Artists Series at UW-Eau Claire continues its 2019-20 season with a performance by VocalEssence Singers Of This Age (SOTA) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in Schofield Auditorium.
VocalEssence is a nonprofit choral music organization based in Minneapolis, and SOTA is the youth branch of organization. This culturally diverse group of 50-plus high school singers come from 17 different schools across six districts.
According to G. Phillip Shoultz, SOTA's associate choral conductor, the group was established to "awaken artistic expression and creativity in young people, harness the community-building capacity of group singing, and encourage a wider circle of participation in our art form."
This vocal apprenticeship program provides learning and performance opportunities for its members, like the November 2018 performance with Josh Groban and Idina Menzal at the Xcel Energy Center.
Funding for this show has been provided by the Mary L. Hilfiker Symposium Endowment Fund of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation.
Tickets cost $17 general public; $15 for UW System faculty/staff and ages 62 and older; $7 for UW System students and age 17 and younger; and $2 for students until day of the show.
For ticket information visit the Service Center in Davies Center’s east lobby, call 715-836-INFO (4636) or 800-949-UWEC (8932), or buy online at uwec.ticketforce.com.