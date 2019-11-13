UW-Eau Claire's 45th annual Holiday Concert will be offered Sunday, Dec. 8, in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
Performances will be at 2 and 6 p.m.
The concert is presented by the university's music and theater arts department and UW-Eau Claire Foundation as a gift to the community.
This annual event features hundreds of UW-Eau Claire students, faculty and community members performing in the university's major ensemble groups.
This year's concert includes the second installment of a new work by UW-Eau Claire alumnus Kyle Newmaster featuring the poetry of Max Garland, emeritus faculty member and former Wisconsin poet laureate. This is a continuation of the piece that debuted at the 2018 Holiday Concert.
Tickets cost $10 plus fees and tax and are available at pablocenter.org or by calling 715-832-ARTS (2787).