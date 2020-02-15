The UW-Eau Claire music and theater arts department will present the annual PRISM Concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
The concert will feature performances from students in the wind and percussion division. Groups include brass ensembles, woodwind ensembles, jazz combos, jazz bands and the Symphony Band and Wind Symphony.
Tickets cost $7 for adults and 50 cents for students and youth plus fees and tax, and are available at pablocenter.org or 715-832-ARTS (2787).