UW-Eau Claire student Sarah Lindgren broke a board held by student Gabriell Snider, president of the Hwa Rang Do/Tae Soo Do, Korean Martial Arts Club at the Earth Claire Festival on Monday in Davies Center.
Debbie Baier, an executive assistant at UW-Eau Claire, organizes donated clothes to be given away to students on Monday at the Earth Claire Festival on campus.
Staff photo by Dan Reiland
UW-Eau Claire started off its ecologically themed Green Week on Monday with a fair-like event called Earth Claire with different displays, demonstrations and activities. Originally intended to take place in the Campus Mall, the four-hour event moved into a ballroom in Davies Center due to a light snowfall.
Debbie Baier, an executive assistant in the university's Equity Diversity and Inclusion Office, organized donated clothes that students were free to take. The second-hand clothing was donated by university staff, community members and others to Campus Closet, a program that encourages recycling clothing instead of buying new all the time.
Student clubs were also featured during the four-hour Earth Claire event. Student Sarah Lindgren kicks through a wooden board held by fellow student Gabriell Snider, president of Hwa Rang Do/Tae Soo Do, a Korean martial arts club on campus.
This week's events also include other activities and contests intended to make students aware of how decisions they make can impact the environment. UW-Eau Claire's Green Week is timed in conjunction with Friday being recognized internationally as Earth Day.