MENOMONIE -- UW-Stout's second annual Faculty and Staff Creative Writing Reading will be tonight at the Raw Deal, 603 S. Broadway St.
The event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Admission is free.
Reading their poetry, fiction and creative nonfiction will be the following:
• Jeremiah Bass, English and philosophy department.
• Lopa Basu, English and philosophy department.
• Kristyn Blessing, English and philosophy department.
• Renee Carrell, Furlong Gallery.
• Mollie Ficek, admissions.
• Jerry Poling, University Communications.
• Daniel Ruefman, English and philosophy department.