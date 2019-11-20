MENOMONIE -- UW-Stout's second annual Faculty and Staff Creative Writing Reading will be tonight at the Raw Deal, 603 S. Broadway St.

The event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

Reading their poetry, fiction and creative nonfiction will be the following:

• Jeremiah Bass, English and philosophy department.

• Lopa Basu, English and philosophy department.

• Kristyn Blessing, English and philosophy department.

• Renee Carrell, Furlong Gallery.

• Mollie Ficek, admissions.

• Jerry Poling, University Communications.

• Daniel Ruefman, English and philosophy department.