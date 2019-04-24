MENOMONIE — The Blue Devil Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Embers will perform at Harvey Hall Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the Weekend of Music at UW-Stout.
Selections will include “Tenor Madness,” “Just Friends,” “Black Hole Sun,” “Guantanamera” and Gordon Goodwin’s “Running With Scissors.”
Sean Hanson directs the jazz band this semester.
The Symphonic Band, directed by Mike Joosten, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Student Center.
The Weekend of Music also features the Symphonic Singers and Chamber Choir and the Symphonic Band.
Jerry Hui directs the Symphonic Singers and Chamber Choir. They will perform “Sing Out and Dance” at 4 p.m. Saturday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 910 Ninth St. E., The concert will include a variety of dance music.
Tickets are $5 for each concert and are available online, at the Service Center in the Memorial Student Center, 715-232-1122, and at the door.