UW-Stout announced Wednesday that 70% of its students have been vaccinated against COVID-19, reaching the goal set by the UW System this summer.
It means UW-Stout students will become eligible for additional scholarships from the UW System. (The system announced that 70 scholarships will be divided among UW schools that reach the 70% goal, except for UW-Madison.)
The number of UW System scholarships to be provided to Stout students will be announced in the future, the university noted.
UW-Stout is awarding an additional seven $7,000 scholarships to fully vaccinated students in a separate drawing.
Students who are fully vaccinated and upload their information to the university's database by Oct. 31 will be eligible for the scholarships, the university said in a press release.
“We are excited to be celebrating this achievement, and I want to thank all of the students who stepped up to ‘do their part’ to contribute to the health and well-being of our campus and community," said Chancellor Katherine Frank in a statement.
Frank added that UW-Stout employees have a vaccination rate of almost 89%.
To celebrate reaching the 70% goal UW-Stout is planning a campus event Oct. 11.
Because the campus reached its vaccination goal, the Stout Student Association is also eligible to receive up to $5,000 from the UW System, the university said.
Free vaccination clinics will be held on the lawn south of the Memorial Student Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Student Health Services.
