CHIPPEWA FALLS — State vaccination rates took their largest one-week jump in months, after the Department of Health Services released data on shots given to children ages 5 to 11.
The state’s vaccination rate climbed from 59.3% to 61.3%, as of Friday, DHS records show.
Roughly 18.7% of children ages 5 to 11 in the state have now received their first Pfizer dose, compared to 56% of children ages 12 to 17.
While vaccinations climbed in the past week, none of 12 counties across western Wisconsin matched the state’s 2 percentage point increase in the past week. Trempealeau County (66.6%) remains the only county in the region ahead of the state’s rate.
Clark (36.2%) and Taylor (34.5%) counties continue to be the last two counties in the state that haven’t reached the 40% threshold of residents with at least one dose of the vaccine.
However, in the past week, seven more counties statewide crossed the 60% threshold of residents with at least one shot; 25 of the state’s 72 counties have reached that level.
Even with vaccines readily available, deaths have climbed sharply in western Wisconsin, with 58 fatalities now recorded since Dec. 1 across a dozen counties. Three more area fatalities were reported Friday: two in Rusk County and one in St. Croix County. Rusk County, which has the third-lowest vaccination rate in the state with just 41.7% of its population with at least one shot, is now averaging 278.1 deaths per 100,000 residents, the highest number in western Wisconsin.
There are now 26 counties in Wisconsin that have reached 200 deaths per 100,000 residents since the start of the pandemic, including Clark (262.1), Barron (235.1) and Chippewa (205.4). Of those 26 counties, only five — Iron, Menomonee, Oneida, Vilas and Washburn counties — have a vaccination rate ahead of the state’s overall rate.
Meanwhile, Dane County, which leads the state with 79.9% of residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, continues to lead the state with the lowest death rate, at 67.5 deaths per 100,000 residents.
About 72.5% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, which is up 0.8 percentage points in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also, 84.8% of adults ages 18 and older have received a dose nationwide, up 0.7 percentage points in the past week.
Roughly 61.3% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, the CDC reports.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.57 million residents, up from 3.45 million residents (59.3%) a week ago.
Roughly 3.36 million Wisconsinites (57.7%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 3.28 million (56.4%) a week ago. About 85.2% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 76.4% of those ages 55 to 64 have received their first dose.
In a breakdown by race, 59.7% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 55.7%, American Indian population at 45.3%, and Black population at 38.6%. About 11.2% of people who have been vaccinated did not report their race or selected “other.”