Express home Until Friday
the Express are home the rest of this week,and hit the road to Waterloo for a Saturday game at 6:35 p.m.
the team remained atop the Great Plains East going into Tuesday’s home game against Duluth.
Cavaliers currently fifth in CRBL
the Cavaliers have a 7-7 record in the Chippewa River Baseball League heading into their Sunday road game against the Bloomer Woodticks.
emorial soccer pair
Playing one more match
Josie Barstad and Grace Kern are playing in a Wisconsin coaches association all-state match July 15-16 in Sun Prairie.
From staff reports
