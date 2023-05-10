Thursday, May 11
Preps
Boys Tennis: Chippewa Falls at Altoona, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Golf: Cloverbelt Match (hosted by Regis/McDonell), 4:30 p.m. @ Eau Claire Golf & Country Club
Baseball: Menomonie at EC Memorial, 5 p.m. (Carson Park)
Baseball: EC North at River Falls, 5 p.m.
Baseball: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Stanley-Boyd at Cadott, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Regis at Osseo-Fairchild, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Bloomer at Thorp, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Altoona at Somerset, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Colfax at Elk Mound, 5 p.m.
Baseball: EC Immanuel Lutheran at Independence/Gilmanton, 5 p.m.
Softball: EC Memorial at EC North, 5 p.m.
Softball: Menomonie at New Richmond, 5 p.m.
Softball: Chippewa Falls at River Falls, 5 p.m.
Softball: Grantsburg at Bloomer, 5 p.m.
Softball: Fall Creek at Cadott, 5 p.m.
Softball: Thorp at McDonell, 5 p.m.
Softball: Altoona at Amery, 5 p.m.
Softball: Colfax at Elk Mound, 5 p.m.
Softball: EC Immanuel Lutheran at Independence/Gilmanton, 5 p.m.
Softball: Regis at McDonell, 7 p.m.
College
Softball: UW-Eau Claire vs. UW-La Crosse, 11:30 a.m. (WIAC Tournament, Whitewater, WI)
