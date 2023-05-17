Thursday, May 18
Preps
Boys Golf: Big Rivers Tournament @ Hudson (Troy Burne GC), 9 a.m.
Boys Tennis: Regis at New Richmond, 4 p.m.
Baseball: Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild, 4 p.m.
Softball: Stanley-Boyd at Augusta, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Rice Lake at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Hudson at EC North, 5 p.m.
Baseball: EC Memorial at Chippewa Falls, 5 p.m.
Baseball: New Richmond at Rice Lake, 5 p.m.
Baseball: River Falls at Menomonie, 5 p.m.
Baseball: McDonell at Bloomer, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Altoona at Amery, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Mondovi at Durand-Arkansaw, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Elk Mound at Spring Valley, 5 p.m.
Softball: Regis at Spring Valley (WIAA Regional), 5 p.m.
Softball: Whitehall at Osseo-Fairchild (WIAA Regional), 5 p.m.
Softball: Altoona at Fall Creek, 5 p.m.
Softball: McDonell at Stratford, 5 p.m.
Softball: Owen-Withee at Thorp, 5 p.m.
Softball: Durand-Arkansaw at Somerset, 5 p.m.
Softball: Mondovi at Pepin/Alma, 5 p.m.
Softball: Colfax at Shell Lake, 5 p.m.
Softball: EC North at Chippewa Falls, 5 p.m.
Softball: Hudson at EC Memorial, 5 p.m.
Softball: New Richmond at River Falls, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer: EC Memorial at EC North, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Melrose-Mindoro at Regis/McDonell, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Whitehall at EC Immanuel, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer: River Falls at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Superior at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
