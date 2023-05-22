Tuesday, May 23
Preps
Boys Golf: WIAA Regional @ Wild Ridge GC, 9 a.m.
Baseball: Glenwood City at Durand-Arkansaw, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: River Falls at Chippewa Falls, 5 p.m.
Baseball: EC Memorial at New Richmond, 5 p.m.
Baseball: EC North at Rice Lake, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Hudson at Menomonie, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Regis at Ladysmith, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Edgar at Stanley-Boyd, 5 p.m.
Softball WIAA Regional: EC Memorial at Chippewa Falls, 5 p.m.
Softball WIAA Regional: Menomonie at EC North, 5 p.m.
Softball WIAA Regional: River Falls at Hudson, 5 p.m.
Softball WIAA Regional: Marshfield at New Richmond, 5 p.m.
Softball WIAA Regional: Altoona at Rice Lake, 5 p.m.
Softball WIAA Regional: Cadott at Augusta, 5 p.m.
Softball WIAA Regional: Cumberland at Bloomer, 5 p.m.
Softball WIAA Regional: Thorp at McDonell Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Softball WIAA Regional: Regis at Colfax @ Colfax High School, 5 p.m.
Softball WIAA Regional: Gilman at Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran @ Carson Park (Gelein Field)
Softball WIAA Regional: Osseo-Fairchild at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.
Softball WIAA Regional: Stanley-Boyd at Neillsville, 5 p.m.
Softball WIAA Regional: Durand-Arkansaw at Elk Mound, 5 p.m.
Softball WIAA Regional: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Fall Creek, 5 p.m.
Softball WIAA Regional: Cochrane-Fountain City at Mondovi, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Regis/McDonell at Mauston, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Hudson at EC Memorial, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Menomonie at Superior, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer: EC North at River Falls, 7 p.m.
