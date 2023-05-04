Friday, May 5
Preps:
Baseball: New Richmond at Hudson, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Wausau East at Menomonie, 5 p.m. @ Dave Howe Field
Baseball: Bloomer at Osseo-Fairchild, 4 p.m. (doubleheader)
Baseball: Regis at McDonell, 5 p.m. @ Casper Park
Baseball: Cadott at Thorp, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Durand-Arkansaw, 5 p.m.
Softball: Eau Claire North at River Falls, 3:30 p.m. (doubleheader)
Softball: DC Everest at Chippewa Falls, 4 p.m. (doubleheader) @ Casper Park
Softball: Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: New Richmond at Rice Lake, 5 p.m.
Softball: Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer, 5 p.m.
Softball: Regis at McDonell, 5 p.m. @ Casper Park
Softball: Cadott at Thorp, 5 p.m.
Softball: River Falls at Somerset, 5 p.m. @ Larry Forest Park
Girls soccer: UW-Eau Claire Invite, 4 p.m. @ Simpson Field
Girls soccer: Tomah at Menomonie, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Osceola at Baldwin-Woodville, 6 p.m.m
Track and field: Invite at New Richmond, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Invite at Stanley-Boyd 4:15 p.m.
Track and field: Invite at Durand-Arkansaw, 4:15 p.m.
Boys tennis: Quad at Altoona, 9 a.m. @ Altoona Parks and Rec
Boys tennis: Tournament at Wausau West, 12 p.m.
Boys tennis: Lakeland Union at Regis, 2 p.m.
Boys tennis: Osceola at Chippoewa Falls, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Invite at Hayward, 11 a.m. @ Big Fish Golf Course
College:
Track and field: UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout at WIAC Outdoor Championships, 1 p.m.
Baseball: UW-Eau Claire at UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m., 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Preps:
Baseball: Quad at Baldwin-Woodville, 9 a.m.
Baseball: Wausau West at Eau Claire North, 10 a.m. (doubleheader) @ Carson Park
Baseball: Marshfield at Chippewa Falls, 11 a.m. (doubleheader) @ Casper Park
Baseball: Quad at Waunakee, 11 a.m.
Baseball: Regis at St. Louis Park, 12 p.m.
Baseball: Prescott at River Falls, 4 p.m.
Softball: Tournament at Bloomer, 9:30 a.m.
Softball: Wausau West at Eau Claire Memorial, 10 a.m. (doubleheader) @ Gelein Field
Softball: Invite at Prescott, 10:30 a.m.
Softball: Amery at River Falls, 1 p.m.
Girls soccer: Invite at La Crosse Central, 8 a.m.
Girls soccer: Chippewa Falls at Superior, 12 p.m.
Girls soccer: Invite at UW-Eau Claire, 12 p.m.
Boys golf: Invite at Arrowhead, 8 a.m. @ Erin Hills Golf Course
Boys golf: Invite at Hayward, 9 a.m.
Boys tennis: Tournament at Wausau West, 9 a.m.
College:
Track and field: UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout at WIAC Outdoor Championships, 10:30 a.m.
Baseball: UW-Eau Claire at UW-La Crosse, 12 p.m., 3 p.m.
Softball: UW-Stevens Point at UW-Stout, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
Preps:
none scheduled
College:
Baseball: UW-Stout at Gustavus Adolphus, 1 p.m., 4 p.m.
Softball: UW-Eau Claire at Saint Benedict, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.