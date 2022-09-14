Girls golf: Altoona,Amery, Baldwin-Woodville,Ellsworth, St.Croix Central, and Somerset at Osceola, 4 p.m.; Bloomer,Colfax,Mondovi,Osseo-Fairchild, and Stanley-Boyd at Stanley-Boyd, 4 p.m.; Cochrane-Fountain City at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 1 p.m.
Cross Country: Durand-Arkansaw, Bloomer, Barron, Spooner, Siren, Cameron, Clear Lake, Birchwood, Bruce, Cumberland, Lake Holcombe, New Auburn, Phillips, Prairie Farm, and Eleva-Strum. at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 4 p.m.; Amery, Ellsworth, New Richmond,and Somerset at Hudson, 4 p.m.
Volleyball: Lincoln at Pepin/Alma, TBD; Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7:15 p.m.; Melrose- Mindoro at EC Immanuel, 7:15 p.m.; Independence at Gilmanton, 7:15 p.m.; Spring Valley at Boyceville, 7 p.m.; Mondovi at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.; Colfax at Durand-Arkansaw, 7 p.m.; Glenwood City at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.; Altoona at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.; Baldwin-Woodville at Prescott, 7 p.m.; Osceola at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.; Amery at Somerset, 7 p.m.; Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.; EC North at Menomonie, 7 p.m.; Hudson at EC Memorial, 7 p.m.; River Falls at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer: EC Memorial at EC North, 5 p.m.
College
Men’s Soccer: UW-EC vs Bethany Lutheran, 7 p.m., Simpson Field
Amateur
North American Hockey League: Chippewa Vs.Corpus Christi, 1:45 p.m.