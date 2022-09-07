Boys soccer: Menomonie at EC North, 5 p.m.; Wisconsin Valley Lutheran at Columbus Catholic, 5 p.m.; Altoona at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.; Amery at Osceola, 7 p.m.;
Cross country: Arcadia, Blair-Taylor, Cochrane-Fountain City, Eleva-Strum at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 4 p.m.;Barron,Chetek-Weyerhauser, Cumberland, Lake Holcombe, Mondovi, and Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer, 4 p.m.
Girls golf: Barron,Bloomer,Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Colfax,Cumberland, Flambeau, Grantsburg, Hayward, Ladysmith, Luck, St. Croix Central, Spooner, and Superior at Northwestern;Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson, Menomonie, New Richmond,and River Falls at Rice Lake, 3 p.m.; Multiple schools at Cochrane Fountain City, 4 p.m.; Altoona,Amery,Baldwin-Woodville, Osceola, Prescott,St.Croix Central,and Somerset at Ellsworth, 4 p.m.; Rice Lake at Hudson3 p.m., Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson, Menomonie, New Richmond,and River Falls at Rice Lake, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: McDonnell at Chippewa Falls, 4 p.m.; Regis at Chippewa Falls, 4 p.m., Bloomer at Unity, 4:15 p.m., B;ldoin-Woodville at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m., Amery atAltoona, 4:15 p.m., Osceola at Mondovi, 4:15 p.m., Bloomer at Unity, 4:15 p.m.; Eau Claire North at Memorial, 4 p.m.
Volleyball:Blair-Taylor at Augusta, 7:15 p.m., Cochrane-Fountain City at Whitehall, 7:15 p.m. Immanuel Lutheran at Independence, 7:15 p.m., Lincoln at Eleva-Strum, 7:15 p.m., Pepin/Alma at Mellrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.,Ellsworth, Glenwood City,and Somerset at Elk Mound, 4 p.m., Clear Lake,Prescott,and Spring Valley at Baldwin-Woodville, 4:30 p.m., Amery at Boyceville, 7p.m.; Rice lake at Menomonie, 7 p.m., Hudson at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m., River Falls at Memorial, 7 p.m., New Richmond at North, 7 p.m.