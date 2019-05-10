TODAY
Preps
Baseball: Immanuel Lutheran at Colfax, 9 a.m.; Bruce at Solon Springs, 9 a.m.; Osseo-Fairchild, Regis, Whitehall High School at Independence, 9:30 a.m.; Stanley-Boyd, Fennimore at Westby, 10 a.m.; Stevens Point at Chippewa Falls (DH), 11 a.m.; Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln at Eau Claire North, 11 a.m.; Mahtomedi at Hudson, 11 a.m.; Central at Menomonie (DH), 11 a.m.; Hayward at Barron (DH), 11 a.m.; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cumberland, 11 a.m.; Northwestern at Ladysmith (DH), 11 a.m.; Eau Claire Memorial at Superior, noon; Rice Lake at Unity, 12:30 p.m.; Spring Valley at Ellsworth, 2:30 p.m.; Bruce at Prentice, 3 p.m.
Softball: Black River Falls, Unity at Elmwood/Plum City, 10 a.m.; Thorp, Glenwood City at Gilman, 10 a.m.; Mondovi, Blair-Taylor at Independence, 10 a.m.; Augusta High School, Frederic, River Falls at Alma/Pepin, 10 a.m.; Cameron at Amery, 10 a.m.; Beaver Dam, Kaukauna, Rice Lake, School District of Somerset, Superior, Watertown, Westosha Central vs. Chippewa Falls, 11 a.m.; DC Everest, Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson at Wausau West, 11 a.m.; Elk Mound, Prescott at Altoona, 11 a.m.; Spooner at Bloomer, 11 a.m.; Cumberland at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 11 a.m.; Barron at Hayward, 11 a.m.; Cochrane-Fountain City at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, noon.
Girls soccer: Eau Claire North at DC Everest, 9 a.m.; Melrose-Mindoro, Altoona at Mauston, 10 a.m.; Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake, noon; Menomonie at Chippewa Falls, 1 p.m.
Boys golf: Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial, Glenwood City, McDonell, Menomonie, Regis, Rice Lake, River Falls, Chippewa Falls at Lake Wissota, 9 a.m.; Baldwin-Woodville, Cameron, Cochrane-Fountain City, Glenwood City, Spring Valley at Spring Valley Golf Course, 9 a.m.; Altoona, Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild, Regis/McDonell, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp, Cadott Durand, Eleva-Strum, Elk Mound, Fall Creek at Whispering Pines, 10 a.m.
Boys tennis: Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson, Menomonie, River Falls at Eau Claire North, 10 a.m.
College
Softball NCAA Tournament: UW-Eau Claire at St. Thomas, noon.