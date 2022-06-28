Today
Amateur
American Legion baseball: at Duluth Lake view tournament vs. St. Cloud, 4 p.m.; vs. Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers at Eau Claire Express, 6:35 p.m.
American Legion baseball: Duluth Lakeview tournament vs.Duluth Post 28, 6 p.m.
Chippewa River Baseball League: Osseo Merchants VS. Cadott Red Sox, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express at Willmar Stingers, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday
American Legion baseball: Duluth Lakeview Tournament
Chippewa River Baseball League: No games Scheduled
Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League: No Games scheduled
