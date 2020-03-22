A boat from the volunteer search and recovery organization Bruce’s Legacy of Black River Falls works on the Chippewa River Saturday in the area upstream from the Water Street bridge, where a vehicle believed occupied entered the water early Friday. As of Sunday evening, the vehicle remained in the river, as water remained at peak height and current, according to Eau Claire Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Vargo. “The conditions are really not conducive to any type of river operations,” Vargo said. “We’ll continue when the conditions are a little bit more favorable.”