MENOMONIE -- Hometown violinist and conductor Joseph Kneer will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E.
Kneer holds a Bachelor of Music in Violin Performance from Oberlin Conservatory, a Master of Music in violin and theory pedagogy from the Peabody Institute and a Doctor of Musical Arts in violin performance, also from Peabody. In 2016, Kneer was appointed assistant professor of Music (violin, orchestra) at Trinity University in San Antonio. Previous teaching engagements include Mercyhurst University and the Peabody Preparatory.
Kneer is an active recitalist and orchestral musician, and has performed on numerous concert series across the country. In 2015, he completed a regional concert tour of the Brahms violin sonatas with pianist Shirley Yoo. Kneer founded the Aurora Piano Trio in 2008 with cellist Hannah Pressley and pianist Linda Angkasa, and was awarded the Peabody Chamber Music Prize in 2009. Kneer has also performed the works of several living composers, including Roger Zare’s violin sonata ("Beautiful Savior"), a piece commissioned by and written for him.
As a conductor, Kneer has founded and directed several ensembles, including the Oberlin Chamber Players, the Mercyhurst String Ensemble and community string chamber music program, and the Mercyhurst Chamber Orchestra. He also served as interim music director of the Brown Memorial Presbyterian Chancel Choir in Baltimore in 2012. Kneer currently conducts the Trinity University Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets to the performance cost $4 to $15 and are available at 715-235-0001 or mabeltainter.org.