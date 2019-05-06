The Eau Claire school district is hosting an informational session Saturday about the new Eau Claire Virtual School.
The meeting, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, will include information about the school and its application process.
The school will be open next school year to 28 students grades six through 12 who will be selected using a lottery system.
Applications for the lottery will be open through 4 p.m. May 31. To apply, visit ecasd.us/enrollment, stop by the district Administration Building, 500 Main St., or call the enrollment office at 715-852-3063.
The lottery drawing will be held at 4 p.m. June 3 at the district Administration Building. It will also streamed live on the district website.