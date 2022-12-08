Holiday gift ideas for personal caretakers
Ask any caretaker whose patient requires constant attention what they want for Christmas and the answer will likely be respite. Relief from the unrelenting burden. If you are wondering what to give that caretaker you know, here are a few suggestions:
• Volunteer to sit with the patient at least two hours.
• Give a gift certificate for a home health care worker to come in.
• If possible, take the patient out for the day, to your home maybe.
• Give a gift certificate for one day of respite care at a care facility.
• One half day of cleaning, getting the kitchen and bathroom shaped up.
• Meal preparation and kitchen cleaning.
• Volunteer to do the laundry ... wash, dry, fold and put away.
• Dry cleaning gift certificate.
• Volunteer to grocery shop.
• Open offer to drive, pick up prescription, pick up takeout food, etc.
• Help with correspondence, bill paying, any paperwork caretaker was not accustomed to before the patient’s illness.
• Have meals delivered.
• Day at the spa or any activity away from home.
A visit to just listen and be a shoulder to cry on can sometimes be a priceless gift.
There is also a list of gifts not to give, namely anything that causes more work. Even a potted plant needs attention. Never bring a pet unannounced. Any living thing means more work.
That fancy new kitchen all-in-one gadget looks pretty helpful but clear it with the recipient before the purchase. New appliances have learning curves and need care. Cleaning it might be a lot of work for the person who already has too much to do.
Jim Alf
Eau Claire
Better ways to invest than in solar trees
A local solar energy expert estimated that $90,000 would purchase a 40KW photovoltaic rooftop system that would produce electricity costing $2.25 per watt. The City of Eau Claire purchased a 3.5KW solar “tree” for $90,000, costing $25 per watt. A second solar structure will be placed in the Cannery District for the same cost.
That first solar $90,000 ground-mounted structure was placed and is operating in Boyd Park. Both solar trees were funded through the half-million dollar budgeted renewable energy fund. The question is: Why did the city pursue the most expensive project, with almost insignificant energy production? Here are some of the reasons I was given: 1. A local company produced the trees; 2. Solar panels on roofs are ugly and these structures are “aesthetically pleasing”; 3. It’s not about the electricity produced, solar trees are placemakers; 4. They provide shade; 5. They will attract people to Boyd Park and the Cannery District.
Whatever the various motivations, the half-million dollars was set aside for renewable energy projects and should be focused on helping to replace coal-fired power plants with renewable and cost-efficient solar installations.
Eleanor Wolf
Eau Claire
USPS expands facilities across our nation
The U.S. Postal Service has been hard at work preparing for the holiday season since January. Rest assured, we’re holiday ready and well prepared to deliver fast and reliable service to every address in Chippewa Falls and across America.
USPS has made significant investments to ensure your holiday greeting cards and packages reach their intended destination on-time. We’ve added 249 new package sorting machines across the nation, which will allow us to process 60 million packages per day. This new equipment is part of $40 billion in new investments made under Delivering for America, our 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence.
Additionally, we have the space we need to manage all packages and mail when they reach us. We’ve strategically expanded our footprint by 8.5 million square feet throughout the country to augment space shortages at existing postal facilities and we’ve deployed new technology on our workroom floors to make sure we can track and move mail and packages quickly and to get them on their way.
The 650,000 men and women of the U.S. Postal Service pride ourselves on playing an important role in delivering the holidays for the nation. We’ve had more than 100,000 part-time employees convert to full-time positions since January 2021. Seasonal positions are posted at usps.com/hiring.
Thank you for continuing to support the U.S. Postal Service. Our Chippewa Falls team wishes you a wonderful holiday season.
Steven Hagen Miller, acting postmaster
Chippewa Falls
Current politicians setting poor example
I live in Wisconsin and wonder why we voted for a crook who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
I guess if you break the law you can be elected to anything. I hope his kids or grandkids don’t do that when they grow up. You’re showing them you can get caught with your hands in the cookie jar but nothing happens to you.
What about term limits? Sen. Ron Johnson should be out. Right now, give me Gaylord Nelson and William Proxmire for Senate, and I would give the Golden Fleece award to Derrick Van Orden and Donald Trump. They can share it. They are both crooks if you ask me.
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire
Leaving a legacy though planting trees
As a child, with the help of parents, have you ever planted a tree like an oak a maple or even a white pine?
I bet you go back when you can to see if that tree is still there. If that tree is there, you told your kids, “I planted that tree when I was your age.” Then they crack back and say that was a long long time ago, right dad?
Then the questions from the kids really start coming, such as who bought the tree for you and why did you plant a tree anyway? Well, then you finally answer by saying how about if we plant one so you can watch it grow and grow. The yeses never stopped all day.
Could you imagine if the Chippewa Valley schools in all grades started to plant seedlings in your area. I bet those kids will come back in the future and look at their white pine or oak they planted. Then someday maybe their kids will ask, “You planted that white pine, grandpa?”
Yes, I planted that white pine because it will last over 200 years and it even cleans the air.
Mark Warns
Chippewa Falls
Former editor’s guest column applauded
I loved the recent article by former editor Don Heubscher entitled “Thanks for nothing, Paul Ryan.”
He hits the nail on the head. I wish he would contribute more often. His voice is missed.
Deanna Rippley
Arkansaw