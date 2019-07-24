Barron County authorities are seeking volunteers to help on Friday and Saturday to clean up debris from the severe weather that hit the county last week.
Volunteers are sought to help from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
Workers should check in at the volunteer reception site the Barron County Justice Center, 1420 Highway 25, in Barron. Volunteers will be driving to work sites.
All volunteers must bring picture ID, wear closed toe shoes, long pants, long sleeve shirts, safety glasses and work gloves. Volunteers should bring their own bag lunch. Bug spray and sunscreen are recommended.
Volunteers ages 14-17 are welcome with a completed registration form signed by a parent or guardian. The form is available on the Barron County website: barroncountywi.gov.
Registration forms are available online at barroncountywi.gov. Volunteers may bring the completed form to the volunteer reception center to speed the registration process. Volunteers will need to present a driver’s license or photo ID when registering.
Anyone who sustained damage from the storm and would like to request assistance should call please call 211. Additional resource information is also available by calling 211 or going to the Barron County Website: barroncountywi.gov.
Barron County Economic Development is establishing a list of businesses within the county that have damage due to the storm for the Disaster Recovery Microloan Program. The program works to provide short-term financial assistance to businesses affected by a natural disaster event.
To be eligible, a business must be within Barron County, have suffered measurable physical or economic losses because of the disaster and attest to intent to resume business operations in the community as quickly as possible. Contact Barron County Economic Development Director Dave Armstrong at 715-637-6871, or via email at bcedc@co.barron.wi.us, to discuss the program or add your business to the list.
Shower facilities for victims of the storm are available at the following locations:
• Barron High School (check in at office), 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
• Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School, 6:30 am to 4:30 pm. today.
• Cumberland High School, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
• Turtle Lake School, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.