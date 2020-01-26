Volunteers are being sought to assist at a benefit concert Saturday, Feb. 15, to help with medical expenses for a local musician.
The BENefit for Bentley and Judy Harder, featuring 14 local bands, will be at The Metro, 201 E. Lake St. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.; the music begins at 1:10 p.m.
Harder has been in intensive care in Rochester, Minn., since Thanksgiving after undergoing quintuple bypass surgery in Eau Claire following a severe heart attack. On life support and in a medically induced coma for over a month, Harder faces ongoing neurological challenges, and he’ll require long-term rehabilitative care once he is released from the hospital.
The following types of assistance is being asked for:
• Trustworthy volunteers willing to monitor the silent auction and help bidders.
• People to help distribute the items to the winning bidders.
• People to set up, and then clean up afterward.
• Runners to communicate things between the coordinators as the event goes on...
• Decorators for the event space.
• Folks who can assist the day before, day of, and day after The BENefit.
Those interested in helping out can go to tinyurl.com/yxxzexjq, or on Facebook at tinyurl.com/slo6aky.