012720_con_stonesthrow.WEB

Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.

Volunteers are being sought to assist at a benefit concert Saturday, Feb. 15, to help with medical expenses for a local musician.

The BENefit for Bentley and Judy Harder, featuring 14 local bands, will be at The Metro, 201 E. Lake St. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.; the music begins at 1:10 p.m.

Harder has been in intensive care in Rochester, Minn., since Thanksgiving after undergoing quintuple bypass surgery in Eau Claire following a severe heart attack. On life support and in a medically induced coma for over a month, Harder faces ongoing neurological challenges, and he’ll require long-term rehabilitative care once he is released from the hospital.

The following types of assistance is being asked for:

• Trustworthy volunteers willing to monitor the silent auction and help bidders.

• People to help distribute the items to the winning bidders.

• People to set up, and then clean up afterward.

• Runners to communicate things between the coordinators as the event goes on...

• Decorators for the event space.

• Folks who can assist the day before, day of, and day after The BENefit.

Those interested in helping out can go to tinyurl.com/yxxzexjq, or on Facebook at tinyurl.com/slo6aky.