Voting Disabilities

Patti Chang, who is blind, uses headphones and audio along with an electronic controller outfitted with braille to vote in the Chicago mayoral runoff election at the Roden Branch of the Chicago Public Library on March 22 in Chicago. Like many voters with disabilities, Chang faces barriers at the polls most voters never even consider — missing ramps or door knobs, for example. The lack of help or empathy from some poll workers just adds to the burden for people with disabilities.

 AP

WASHINGTON — Patti Chang walked into her polling place in Chicago earlier this year, anxious about how poll workers would treat her, especially as a voter who is blind. Even though she was accompanied by her husband, she said she was ignored until a poll worker grabbed her cane and pulled her toward a voting booth.

