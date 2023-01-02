VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Walmart is asking a judge to dismiss lawsuits recently filed by three employees who claim they narrowly missed being shot when a supervisor opened fire inside a Chesapeake store last month, arguing the law requires them to lodge workers’ compensation complaints instead.

The company’s claims were made in court documents filed during late December in Chesapeake Circuit Court in response to lawsuits filed by Donya Prioleau, James Kelly and Briana Tyler.

