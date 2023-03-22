El Salvador Gangs Crackdown

National Civil Police patrol the Vista al Lago neighborhood, formerly under the control of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, on March 2 in Ilopango, El Salvador. El Salvador's congress has approved President Bukele's request to extend the period of special powers for another month, meaning the country will go at least a full year with some constitutional rights suspended in its fight against gangs.

 AP

SOYAPANGO, El Salvador (AP) — For the family of 44-year-old Maritza Pacheco, opening a corner shop outside their home four months ago was a small miracle.

Pacheco had lived like many in El Salvador's capital: in constant panic. Warring gangs — MS-13 and Barrio 18 — would send gunfire ringing out over flimsy tin-sheet homes, terrorizing and extorting poor communities like hers.