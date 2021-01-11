EAU CLAIRE – Unusually warm temperatures are ahead for the Chippewa Valley, though the work week could end with some snow.
Early January is, on average, the coldest part of the year in this part of Wisconsin. Records from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center show the average high from Jan. 2-22 is only 23 degrees. After that the averages begin their long climb toward summertime highs.
This week’s temperatures will feel more like early March, with highs in the mid- to upper-30s. The National Weather Service expects a peak Wednesday of 37. While unusual for this time of year, that’s still several degrees short of the record for the date.
A chance of snow arrives Thursday and lingers into Friday night, though the NWS is not yet forecasting specific totals, though it says strong winds and accumulating snow are possible. Temperatures in the wake of that system will return to near normal.
The National Weather Service forecast does not yet extend into next week, but some other services’ long-range forecasts suggest the Chippewa Valley could be in for a significant change. At least one suggests daytime highs in the middle of next week could be in the single digits, though that assessment is not unanimous among private forecasting companies.
What is clear is that this month is shaping up to be one of the driest starts to a new year on records. The first 10 days of 2021 saw only 0.3 inches of snowfall, well behind the average. That follows December’s total of just 3.7 inches, the 10th lowest snow total on record.
If snow does arrive late in the week it will boost 2021’s position relative to prior years. But by how much remains unclear.