Big Rivers

Team;Overall;Conf.

Menomonie;4-0;2-0

Superior;4-0;2-0

River Falls;2-2;1-1

Chippewa Falls;1-3;1-1

EC Memorial;3-1;1-1

Hudson;1-3;1-1

Eau Claire North;0-4;0-2

Rice Lake;0-4;0-2

Friday

Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

Menomonie at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.

Superior at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Rice Lake at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Overall;Conf.

Regis;4-0;4-0

Colby;3-1;3-0

Spencer/Columbus;2-2;2-1

Osseo-Fairchild;2-2;2-2

Cadott;2-2;2-2

Neillsville/Granton;2-2;1-2

Stanley-Boyd;2-2;1-2

Altoona;1-3;1-3

Fall Creek;0-4;0-4

Friday

Colby at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.

Osseo-Fairchild at Mondovi, 7 p.m.

Neillsville/Granton at Spencer/Columbus, 7 p.m.

Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Altoona at Regis, 11 a.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Overall;Conf.

Mondovi;4-0;2-0

Spring Valley;4-0;1-0

Elk Mound;2-2;1-1

Boyceville;2-2;1-1

Durand;2-2;1-1

Colfax;0-4;0-1

Glenwood City;0-4;0-2

Friday

Colfax at Boyceville, 7 p.m.

Elk Mound at Durand, 7 p.m.

Osseo-Fairchild at Mondovi, 7 p.m.

Glenwood City at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Overall;Conf.

Blair-Taylor;3-1;2-0

Melrose-Mindoro;3-1;2-0

Eleva-Strum;2-2;1-1

Augusta;3-1;1-1

Whitehall;2-2;1-2

Pepin/Alma;1-3;1-1

Cochrane-Fountain City;1-3;0-2

Independence/Gilmanton;0-4;0-2

Friday

Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta, 7 p.m.

Independence/Gilmanton at Blair-Taylor 7 p.m.

Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.

Pepin/Alma at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Heart O'North

Team;Overall;Conf.

Bloomer;4-0;4-0

Northwestern;4-0;4-0

Cumberland;3-1;3-1

St. Croix Falls;2-2;2-2

Spooner;2-2;2-2

Ladysmith;2-2;2-2

Hayward;2-2;2-2

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;1-3;1-3

Barron;0-4;0-4

Cameron;0-4;0-4

Friday

Northwestern at Barron, 7 p.m.

Cameron at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Hayward, 7 p.m.

Bloomer at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Falls at Spooner, 7 p.m.

Cloverwood

Team;Overall;Conf.

Abbotsford;4-0;2-0

Athens;3-1;2-0

Greenwood;4-0;2-0

Loyal;1-3;1-1

Thorp;2-2;1-1

Assumption;0-4;0-2

Gilman;2-2;0-3

Owen-Withee;0-4;0-2

Friday

Thorp at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Assumption at Athens, 7 p.m.

Greenwood at Loyal, 7 p.m.

Gilman at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Overall;Conf.

Lake Holc./Cornell;2-2;2-0

Unity;3-1;2-0

Webster;3-0;2-0

Clear Lake;3-1;1-1

Turtle Lake;3-1;1-1

Grantsburg;1-3;0-2

Elmwood/Plum City;1-3;0-2

Flambeau;1-3;0-2

Friday

Clear Lake at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.

Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 7 p.m.

Elmwood/Plum City at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.

Webster at Unity, 7 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Overall;Conf.

Baldwin-Woodville;3-1;2-0

St. Croix Central;4-0;2-0

Ellsworth;3-1;1-1

New Richmond;2-2;1-1

Osceola;2-2;1-1

Prescott;1-3;1-1

Amery;0-4;0-2

Somerset;1-3;0-2

Friday

Ellsworth at Amery, 7 p.m.

Osceola at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.

New Richmond at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Prescott at Somerset, 7 p.m.

South Lakeland 8-Man

Team;Overall;Conf.

Luck;4-0;2-0

Frederic;2-2;1-0

Prairie Farm;3-1;1-0

Alma Center Lincoln;2-2;1-1

Bruce;3-1;1-1

Clayton;1-3;0-2

New Auburn;2-2;0-2

Thursday

Clayton at Bruce, 7 p.m.

Friday

Siren at Luck, 7 p.m.

Alma Center Lincoln at New Auburn, 7 p.m.

Frederic at Prairie Farm, 7 p.m.