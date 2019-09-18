Big Rivers
Team;Overall;Conf.
Menomonie;4-0;2-0
Superior;4-0;2-0
River Falls;2-2;1-1
Chippewa Falls;1-3;1-1
EC Memorial;3-1;1-1
Hudson;1-3;1-1
Eau Claire North;0-4;0-2
Rice Lake;0-4;0-2
Friday
Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Menomonie at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.
Superior at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Rice Lake at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Overall;Conf.
Regis;4-0;4-0
Colby;3-1;3-0
Spencer/Columbus;2-2;2-1
Osseo-Fairchild;2-2;2-2
Cadott;2-2;2-2
Neillsville/Granton;2-2;1-2
Stanley-Boyd;2-2;1-2
Altoona;1-3;1-3
Fall Creek;0-4;0-4
Friday
Colby at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.
Osseo-Fairchild at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Neillsville/Granton at Spencer/Columbus, 7 p.m.
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Altoona at Regis, 11 a.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Overall;Conf.
Mondovi;4-0;2-0
Spring Valley;4-0;1-0
Elk Mound;2-2;1-1
Boyceville;2-2;1-1
Durand;2-2;1-1
Colfax;0-4;0-1
Glenwood City;0-4;0-2
Friday
Colfax at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Elk Mound at Durand, 7 p.m.
Osseo-Fairchild at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Overall;Conf.
Blair-Taylor;3-1;2-0
Melrose-Mindoro;3-1;2-0
Eleva-Strum;2-2;1-1
Augusta;3-1;1-1
Whitehall;2-2;1-2
Pepin/Alma;1-3;1-1
Cochrane-Fountain City;1-3;0-2
Independence/Gilmanton;0-4;0-2
Friday
Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta, 7 p.m.
Independence/Gilmanton at Blair-Taylor 7 p.m.
Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.
Pepin/Alma at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Heart O'North
Team;Overall;Conf.
Bloomer;4-0;4-0
Northwestern;4-0;4-0
Cumberland;3-1;3-1
St. Croix Falls;2-2;2-2
Spooner;2-2;2-2
Ladysmith;2-2;2-2
Hayward;2-2;2-2
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;1-3;1-3
Barron;0-4;0-4
Cameron;0-4;0-4
Friday
Northwestern at Barron, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Hayward, 7 p.m.
Bloomer at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Falls at Spooner, 7 p.m.
Cloverwood
Team;Overall;Conf.
Abbotsford;4-0;2-0
Athens;3-1;2-0
Greenwood;4-0;2-0
Loyal;1-3;1-1
Thorp;2-2;1-1
Assumption;0-4;0-2
Gilman;2-2;0-3
Owen-Withee;0-4;0-2
Friday
Thorp at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Assumption at Athens, 7 p.m.
Greenwood at Loyal, 7 p.m.
Gilman at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Overall;Conf.
Lake Holc./Cornell;2-2;2-0
Unity;3-1;2-0
Webster;3-0;2-0
Clear Lake;3-1;1-1
Turtle Lake;3-1;1-1
Grantsburg;1-3;0-2
Elmwood/Plum City;1-3;0-2
Flambeau;1-3;0-2
Friday
Clear Lake at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 7 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.
Webster at Unity, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Overall;Conf.
Baldwin-Woodville;3-1;2-0
St. Croix Central;4-0;2-0
Ellsworth;3-1;1-1
New Richmond;2-2;1-1
Osceola;2-2;1-1
Prescott;1-3;1-1
Amery;0-4;0-2
Somerset;1-3;0-2
Friday
Ellsworth at Amery, 7 p.m.
Osceola at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Prescott at Somerset, 7 p.m.
South Lakeland 8-Man
Team;Overall;Conf.
Luck;4-0;2-0
Frederic;2-2;1-0
Prairie Farm;3-1;1-0
Alma Center Lincoln;2-2;1-1
Bruce;3-1;1-1
Clayton;1-3;0-2
New Auburn;2-2;0-2
Thursday
Clayton at Bruce, 7 p.m.
Friday
Siren at Luck, 7 p.m.
Alma Center Lincoln at New Auburn, 7 p.m.
Frederic at Prairie Farm, 7 p.m.