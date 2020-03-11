CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The Welsh band Calan, whose members bring high energy to the traditional music of their country, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
The members of Calan play fiddles, whistles, guitar and bagpipes and a traditional reed instrument from Wales called a pibgorn made from a wooden pipe and the horns of a bull.
Besides uptempo tunes and haunting ballads, their performances include a sense of humor and step dancing from a champion dancer.
The band began by busking in the streets of the Welsh capital of Cardiff, raising money to pay for university fees, and now plays to audiences throughout Europe and North America.
The band was honored to perform alongside international opera singer Bryn Terfel and pop icon Sting at the Royal Albert Hall in London as part of Bryn Terfel’s 50th birthday party.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $13 for youth, and are available at cvca.net or by calling 715-720-4961.