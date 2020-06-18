The summer solstice eases upon us this weekend with 15 hours and 18 minutes of daylight as the sun takes its northernmost path in the celestial sphere, from sunrise in the northeast to sunset in the northwest.
So what to do with the longest day of the year? Look for agates in the storm-washed creek and then look for Jupiter and Saturn in the southeast sky when the reluctant darkness finally falls well after 10 p.m.?
Sunrise. Share it with a cup of coffee on the quiet porch or with a fishing rod as the first golden rays yawn across the still lake, the silence broken only by the call of a loon?
Sunset. Should I sit quietly, watching a deer step lightly through new corn rows? Or should I be on the trout stream, watching brookies break the surface for mayflies, and perhaps for my fascination if not my imitation?
And the long, lazy hours between dawn and dusk. What about them? I’ll watch a catbird at the bird bath, then walk a trail and make notes of brambles with green, budding blackberries.
Should I mow lawn or drive through the country and smell fresh-mown hay? Perhaps I’ll follow a bumblebee or butterfly, look for a walking stick — one the insect, the other a walking aid — check the bluebird nest or pursue a myriad of matters nature is taking up as summer begins.
At 4:44 p.m. on Saturday, can I feel the solstice, the balance of the hemisphere, the assurance that the sun is trailing the right path? Is there a solstice, a turning point, in my life? Have I reached a balance and found the right course by connecting with the natural world?
There’s plenty of time on the day of the solstice to find out.
Greschner is Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.