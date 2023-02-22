Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
The University of Wisconsin football program's recruiting blitz and surge of offers to noteworthy talent have turned heads since Luke Fickell’s arrival in Madison, but one key principle appears comparable to years’ past.
The Badgers have offered more than 170 prospects from the 2024 class, according to Rivals and 247Sports’ databases as of Tuesday evening. That amount is the most for any yearly cycle during the program’s last five recruiting classes.
Don’t expect the program to deviate too much in philosophy under Fickell and his staff regarding offers, however.
“I think what we did at Cincinnati and what Wisconsin was doing, from an offer standpoint, was actually pretty similar,” UW director of player personnel Max Stienecker said in an exclusive interview with BadgerExtra. “And I think you see a spike in offers, just because it's a new staff, and you have to offer some of the kids you had relationships with.
“But also being at Wisconsin and having a national brand, that expands what we were able to do at Cincinnati.”
It’s worth noting that the reported UW offers extended to 2023 and 2024 recruits include those given by the previous staff under Paul Chryst, who was fired in early October. Fickell was hired Nov. 27, 2022.
Some 2024 recruits have been recruited by both Chryst’s and Fickell’s staffs, such as the program’s current three verbal commits (quarterback Mabrey Mettauer and tight ends Grant Stec and Rob Booker II).
“But I think, when it returns back to baseline, it's going to be pretty similar,” Stienecker said. “We're pretty picky about who we offer compared to the trend in college football, and we want to make sure that this is the right fit for those kids. And personality, the intangible things is as much a part of the evaluation as anything for us.
“So I think you're gonna see a similar trend, as it was, we’re going to offer probably a little bit less than most of the country.”
BadgerExtra dove into 247Sports’ databases to check the reported number of offers given by all 131 FBS programs for the 2023 recruiting class. The outlet reported 234 offers given by Cincinnati’s staff for that cycle.
The mean was 234.2 offers among all 131 programs, matching Stienecker’s description. 247Sports did not separate which Bearcats offers came from the previous staff or the regime of new Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield, which likely makes that number even lower for the 2023 class when Fickell was in charge.
Chryst's staffs reportedly offered as few as 98 kids in the 2022 class and as high as 158 kids in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports' and Rivals' databases.
The Badgers ranked 43rd nationally at that time with 149 reported offers with Ole Miss leading the FBS with 399.
The Badgers sat eighth in the Big Ten during that snapshot, trailing current conference foes Penn State (359), Michigan State (329), Maryland (304), Michigan (266), Nebraska (265), Indiana (169) and Purdue (157). Southern Cal, who will join the Big Ten in 2024, had dished out 169 offers.
Looking ahead
There still lays some overlap in offers delivered to 2025 recruits by the old and new UW staffs, but both 247Sports and Rivals reported 59 offers to current high school sophomores as of Tuesday evening.
Rivals currently lists 11 class of 2026 players offered by the Badgers, and 10 of those current freshmen announced their offers after Fickell’s hire.
“It's earlier and earlier every year, to be honest, just how recruiting is,” Stienecker said regarding UW’s approach to the younger classes. “And the resources we have here and the team we've had here, we've been able to do a little bit more of that at Wisconsin compared to a place where we were at where it's a little bit smaller of a team. You just don't have the manpower to do it.
“So we've been fortunate enough that we're able to do some of those things and get on those ‘25s and ‘26s and evaluate them even earlier than we’re used to.”