Guaranteed Rate Bowl Football

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

The University of Wisconsin football program's recruiting blitz and surge of offers to noteworthy talent have turned heads since Luke Fickell’s arrival in Madison, but one key principle appears comparable to years’ past.

The Badgers have offered more than 170 prospects from the 2024 class, according to Rivals and 247Sports’ databases as of Tuesday evening. That amount is the most for any yearly cycle during the program’s last five recruiting classes.

Recommended for you