The Badgers will have to make do without their best pass rusher for the first two quarters of Saturday’s game against Minnesota.

A University of Wisconsin spokesperson told reporters Tuesday that the program’s appeal of junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig’s targeting penalty last week at Nebraska was denied. Herbig was flagged in the third quarter after a late hit on quarterback Casey Thompson, and he will miss the first half of the 2:30 p.m. game against the Gophers.

