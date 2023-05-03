Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin Badgers host the Launch at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Samantha Madar/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

 Samantha Madar

Camp Randall Stadium is scheduled for two major updates, one of which is tied to expansion of the College Football Playoff.

The University of Wisconsin football stadium will get a heated field and new video boards before the 2024 season.

Recommended for you