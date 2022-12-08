One of Wisconsin’s longest-standing high school football rivalries could be disrupted by a proposal from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire Memorial have the eighth-most played rivalry in the state, with 114 meetings between the teams. But the schools would land in different conferences under the 11-player football proposal, which would be in effect for the 2024-2025 seasons.
Realignment would result in a two-league Big Rivers-Valley Football Association. Memorial and Eau Claire North would both land in the BR/VFA East. Chippewa Falls would shift to the West. The proposal led Chippewa Falls Activities Director Mike Thompson to tweet it “would drastically alter the Big Rivers Conference, which is rich in tradition and rivalries.”
The proposal covers football only. A total of 105 teams take part in 11-player football and 12 move to eight-player games under the proposed alignments.
Wisconsin high schools would also see a reduction in the number of conferences, with elimination of the Lakeland Conference. That, if the proposal is ultimately approved, triggers movement of former Lakeland schools into the Dunn-St. Croix and Heart O’ North conferences.
The next step is a January meeting with the WIAA, at which schools affected by the changes can voice their opinions. A Jan. 12 meeting will review those comments, and hear appeals from the schools whose realignment proposals were rejected.
A final decision on the alignments is expected March 7 during the WIAA Board of Control’s meeting.