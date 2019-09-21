Stanley-Boyd graduate Ronny Ponick rushed for a 1-yard score and No. 3 UW-Whitewater got a pair of much-needed touchdowns late in a 28-20 non-conference victory against NAIA foe St. Xavier on Friday.
Ponick’s touchdown, Whitewater’s first score of the afternoon, gave the Warhawks a 7-3 lead with 10 minutes and change remaining in the second. St. Xavier responded with a 10-point run, then traded touchdowns with Whitewater to take a 20-14 lead with 5:35 left in the third. Whitewater took the lead back for good on a 34-yard pass from Max Meylor to Sam DeLany in the third quarter, then added an insurance score on a pass from Meylor to Derek Kumerow.
The Warhawks are off until they open WIAC play against UW-Eau Claire on Oct. 5.
UW-Oshkosh 44, Huntingdon 14: The Titans opened the game on a 30-0 run, kicked off by a safety, in a one-sided non-conference outing. Quarterback Kobe Berghammer, a Cumberland graduate, threw for three touchdowns and 223 yards on 20 of 22 passing and rushed for another score as Oshkosh moved to 2-1.
Berghammer’s longest touchdown throw of the afternoon came in the second quarter, a 27-yard toss to Jake Parsons. Chris Hess ran for 106 yards and a touchdown, while Oshkosh as a team put up 493 yards on offense compared to Huntingdon’s 296.
Waldorf 27, UW-River Falls 24: Waldorf kicker Slater Gifford hit a 31-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to lift the Warriors to victory. Waldorf scored the final ten points of the game, with a Hilton Joseph 19-yard touchdown run with 6:18 remaining starting the run.
The Falcons led by seven three times, with their final lead coming with 14:24 remaining in regulation after a 36-yard Alex Traxler catch and run gave the team a 24-17 advantage. Sam Altena ran for 6 yards and Ben Beckman threw a 10-yard pass to Evan Verhota for River Falls’ other two touchdowns. Beckman finished with 302 yards and two TDs.
UW-Platteville 41, Thomas More 10: Platteville’s Colin Schuetz threw for three touchdowns, with two going to Donald Allender, as the Pioneers outscored Thomas More 34-0 in the first half and rolled to victory.
Wyatt Thompson ran for 96 yards and a score for Platteville, while Tyler Knigge caught six passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. The Pioneers are 2-0 heading into their non-conference finale next week against Lakeland.
Dickinson State 23, UW-La Crosse 17: The No. 16 Eagles lost to a team with the same ranking in NAIA. La Crosse led 14-7 after the first quarter and held a 14-10 lead after three, but Dicksinson got a pair of touchdown passes from Hayden Gibson in the last frame to earn a second win in two years against UWL.
Jake Simuncak caught six passes for 100 yards for the Eagles, the clear favorite target of QB Jack Dwyer. The La Crosse signal caller threw for 185 yards total. Joey Stutzman ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns, the first two scores of the game for the Eagles.
Dakota State 38, UW-Stevens Point 21: Dakota State got out to a 31-7 lead after three quarters, thanks largely to a strong running game, in this rout. The Pointers were held to 44 yards on the ground, while Dakota State rushed for 272. Brodie Frederiksen did most of the world for the Trojans, going for 233 yards and four touchdowns.
Matt Urmanski threw for 269 yards and a touchdown for Stevens Point but was forced into six interceptions.