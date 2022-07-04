Coco Gauff of the US returns the ball to Amanda Anisimova of the US in a third round women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo)
WIMBLEDON, England — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):
9:20 p.m.
American duo Coco Gauff and Jack Sock are into the semifinals of the mixed doubles tournament.
The pair defeated the French team of Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Alize Cornet 6-3, 6-4 on No. 2 Court.
They will play the winner between British pair Jonny O'Mara and Alicia Barnett — who ousted Venus Willams and Jamie Murray on Sunday — and Australian duo Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden.
Cornet also lost a grueling three-set match to Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round of the singles tournament that lasted 2 hours, 35 minutes.
9 p.m.
Everything went smoothly for Rafael Nadal against Botic van de Zandschulp until it came time to close out their fourth-round match at Wimbledon.
Serving for the win at 5-3 in the third set, Nadal was broken for the second time in the match and he then failed to convert three straight match points when leading 6-3 in the ensuing tiebreaker.
That was the end of the Dutchman's resistance, though, as Nadal converted his fourth match point for a 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6) win on Centre Court.
The Spaniard is playing his first grass-court tournament since 2019, when he lost to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon semifinals. He is looking for his third Wimbledon title and has a chance at a calendar-year Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open and French Open to take his career tally to a record 22 major titles.
He will next face 11th-seeded Taylor Fritz, the only American man left in the draw.