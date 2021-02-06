EAU CLAIRE – A wind chill advisory is in effect for the northern part of the Leader-Telegram coverage area, including Eau Claire County, until 12 p.m. Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, highs “in the single digits above or below zero are expected each day with lows in the teens or 20s below zero. Combined with the wind, wind chill values each night will drop to 25 below to 35 below zero. Some improvement is expected each afternoon, but that will last only briefly.”
Wind chills will be low enough to cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes, the NWS said.
Saturday’s high will be about 2, while Sunday probably won’t rise above zero. Highs in the low single digits are expected to hang on through next week, with nightly lows of -10 or below.
While winds will ease somewhat on Sunday, another advisory is likely for next week.