MADISON — A 23-year-old Windsor man charged in the kidnapping, slaying and dismemberment of his father is now also charged with doing the same to his mother, according to an updated criminal complaint filed Tuesday, which quotes the man as telling a detective he "didn't feel bad about what I did."
Prosecutors say Chandler Halderson spun a "web of lies" after reporting his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, missing on July 7, when he said they didn't return from a Fourth of July weekend trip to their cabin in northern Wisconsin.
Bart Halderson's remains were found a day later in rural Dane County, and six days after that investigators found remains later identified as Krista Halderson's in rural Sauk County. The amended complaint says the remains recovered July 14 on land owned by the state Department of Natural Resources along the Wisconsin River included Krista's severed leg and foot.
Chandler Halderson was arrested July 8 on charges of lying to investigators. He remains in the Dane County Jail on $1 million bail. The amended complaint doesn't provide any clues about why he might have killed his parents but instead details investigators' work to locate and identify his parents' remains and statements Chandler Halderson made to investigators immediately before he was arrested.
According to the complaint, Chandler made a number of unsolicited comments and "spontaneous utterances" after asking for an attorney and then being told he was being arrested, including telling a detective he wanted "to go back up" and would "tell me everything."
The detective then explained that because Chandler had invoked his right to an attorney, the interview was over, to which Chandler responded along the lines of "What if I want to tell you everything with an attorney there to guide me?" and later again said he "wanted to tell me everything."
The complaint also says Chandler became "wide-eyed" and told the detective "you don't know the whole story" when the detective told him investigators had new information in the case, and when during the course of completing the booking questionnaire the detective asked if Chandler was feeling suicidal, Chandler said he "didn't feel bad about what I did."