EAU CLAIRE – The Chippewa Valley narrowly missed a record high temperature Wednesday morning. But things will change fast over the course of the day.
The National Weather Service said the temperature at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport was 44 degrees at 7 a.m., just one degree shy of the record set in 2005. An approaching front means falling temperatures for the rest of the day, though, and potentially dangerous conditions from a flash freeze.
Rain is expected before 4 p.m., when it will likely change over to snow. Daytime accumulations are not expected to be significant. Overnight is another matter. Plunging temperatures will head toward a low of 1 above, wringing out 2-4 inches of snow for the Eau Claire area.
Snowfall will taper off after midnight, though blustery winds will continue and could cause issues with visibility due to blowing snow.
The NWS said area residents should “plan on slippery road conditions” and wind chills that could dip as low as -20 overnight. At those temperatures frostbite can happen in as little as 30 minutes.
Eau Claire remains under a winter weather advisory, while winter storm warnings are in effect to the north and west. Central Minnesota has blizzard warnings.