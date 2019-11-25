With a winter storm expected to affect the busy Thanksgiving travel week, ReadyWisconsin is encouraging anyone traveling this holiday season to make sure they are watching the weather and accounting for it in their planning.
“Millions of people are expected to travel to see family and friends in the days ahead,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Darrell Williams. “Several may be getting on the road just as another round of snow and rain settle over Wisconsin, so it’s important to make sure you are ready.”
The National Weather Service is forecasting most of northern and northwestern Wisconsin could see 8 to 12 inches of snow between Tuesday evening and Wednesday, while southern portions of the state are expected to see rain or light snow. If you are traveling, watch the forecast and check with 511 Wisconsin for the latest traffic and road conditions. This information, along with live traffic cameras and traffic alerts, can be accessed through a free mobile app or the mobile-friendly site http://www.511wi.gov.
For anyone traveling this holiday season, pack an emergency kit in your vehicle to stay safe in the event of a vehicle breakdown or if you get stuck in bad weather. Kits should include non-perishable foods, flashlight, extra hats, gloves and blankets. Make sure to also travel with fresh water.