EAU CLAIRE – The Chippewa Valley’s mild winter is about to take a turn. Significant snow is in the forecast for Thursday, and temperatures will plunge after it stops.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday. The watch includes the eastern and southern portions of the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area. A total of 3-7 inches is expected in Eau Claire, with higher amounts forecast to the east.
Snow won’t be Thursday’s only issue. Gusty winds with peaks around 37 mph will cause blowing snow. Temperatures will also fall during the day, reaching about 21 degrees by 5 p.m.
What comes after the snow may be the bigger concern. Temperatures will fall below zero Friday night. Saturday will see highs in the low single digits, and Sunday is not expected to reach zero. Overnight lows this weekend will be -15 to -17. Wind chills could approach -40.
It’s an abrupt shift in what had been a comparatively easy winter. The NWS called it “a significant change compared to the unusually mild winter we’ve had thus far.”
While temperatures will rise slightly early next week, daytime highs will remain in the single digits. Overnight lows will remain more than 10 degrees below zero.