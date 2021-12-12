Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE — There were dozens of slide-offs, crashes and motorists in need of help during Friday's snowstorm in northwestern Wisconsin.
The State Patrol's posts in Eau Claire and Spooner released a tally of vehicle incidents that occurred from noon Friday until Saturday morning.
There was one crash resulting in personal injury and 20 crashes that caused property damage on state highways in the region.
Slippery, snow-covered roads contributed to 39 slide-offs and 31 motorists calling for assistance.
The storm dumped nearly 9 inches of snow on the Eau Claire area between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.
By 11 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol reported that roads along the Interstate 94 corridor were then in good condition for winter driving.
