The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation will award more than $15,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin members and alumni pursuing higher education in 2022. To be considered for financial support, applications must be received by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation via email between December 1, 2021 and March 15, 2022.
Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships are awarded to students based on demonstrated personal growth through 4-H, development and leadership in 4-H, academic performance and future educational goals.
To be eligible for Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships students must have been a Wisconsin 4-H member for at least three years; have a grade point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical school during the 2022-2023 academic school year. Scholarship winners from previous years are not eligible to receive a second 4-H Foundation scholarship.
The application is a one-page cover letter and a one-page résumé, both of which give the 4-H youth a chance to share their 4-H achievements, as well as their future plans. Applicants are asked to treat this process as if applying for a job.
Ag Day at the Capitol will be held Jan. 26 at the Monona Terrace in Madison. This event is the largest gathering of farmers from across the state representing a variety of farm groups to learn more about issues impacting Wisconsin agriculture and meet with their state legislators.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. with the program starting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served followed by issue briefings and time for attendees to visit their legislators in the Capitol. It is important that attendees call the offices of their legislators in advance to schedule an appointment between 3 and 5 p.m. for Wednesday, January 26.
Due to Dane County ordinances for COVID-19 mitigation, masks will be required for this event and other provisions may also be required and details are subject to change.
Register for Ag Day at the Capitol by visiting https://bit.ly/2022AgDayRegistration. The cost is $30 per person before Jan. 19. Registrations on or after Jan. 20 and at-the-door attendees will cost $60.