Wisconsin celebrates an overtime win over Minnesota in an NCAA Frozen Four semifinal in Duluth, Minn., on Friday.

 Shari L. Gross

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Kirsten Simms scored a goal and Cami Kronish had 31 saves to help Wisconsin beat top-seeded and defending NCAA champion Ohio State 1-0 Sunday, earning the Badgers their record seventh national title.

Simms, who hid behind Ohio State’s Lauren Bernard in front of the net, flicked a wrister into the goal to give Wisconsin the lead at 13:28 of the first period.

