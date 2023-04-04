NIT Wisconsin North Texas Basketball

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) drives arouns North Texas' Aaron Scott (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl says he plans to return to the Badgers next season for his fifth year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-9 forward announced his decision on social media. Wahl is capitalizing on the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted players due to the pandemic.

